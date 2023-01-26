Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "DISCOVERIE GRP PLC":
 Aktien    


discoverIE Group - Better trading and acquisition drive upgrades




26.01.23 08:20
Edison Investment Research

discoverIE’s Q323 trading update confirmed continued good momentum, with FY23 underlying earnings tracking ahead of board expectations. The company has completed the previously announced acquisition of Magnasphere, adding a high margin sensor business to the Sensing & Connectivity division. We have upgraded our forecasts to reflect better trading and the accretive acquisition and note that gearing remains below the company’s target range, providing headroom for further M&A.

Aktuell
Video Hot Stock meldet Riesendeal mit Amazon ($AMZN)
Nach 817% mit Zoom Video ($ZM) und 60.410% mit Adobe ($ADBE)

Moovly Media Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
9,05 € 8,55 € 0,50 € +5,85% 26.01./14:20
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0000055888 876004 10,50 € 6,75 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 9,05 € +5,85%  08:00
Stuttgart 9,00 € +1,12%  12:39
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Drohnen-Aktie mit neuem 12-Monatshoch - Massive Kaufsignale. 297% Drohnen Hot Stock nach 25.947% mit Raytheon und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...