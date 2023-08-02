discoverIE Group - Adding power-over-ethernet capability

Erweiterte Funktionen



discoverIE has announced its first acquisition this fiscal year, buying Silver Telecom Limited (Silvertel), a designer and manufacturer of power-over-ethernet (PoE) solutions, for £21m in cash. UK-based but with an international customer base, the deal follows the group strategy to expand outside of Europe. On completion (expected by the end of H124), the deal should be immediately accretive to EPS and operating margins.

