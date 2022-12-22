Erweiterte Funktionen
discoverIE Group - Acquiring US sensor specialist
22.12.22
Edison Investment Research
discoverIE is acquiring Magnasphere, a US-based designer and manufacturer of magnetic sensors and switches for cash of £19.1m. The business will operate within the Variohm cluster in the Sensing & Connectivity division. The deal fits well with the group’s strategy, providing strong operating margins (28% in CY21) and good growth prospects, as well as further access to international markets. We estimate the deal is likely to improve FY24 underlying operating margin by c 0.3pp to 11.5% and FY24 EPS by c 1.8%. We will update our forecasts when the deal closes, with vendor shareholder approvals expected in Q423.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|8,00 €
|8,10 €
|-0,10 €
|-1,23%
|22.12./16:43
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0000055888
|876004
|12,10 €
|6,75 €
= Realtime
