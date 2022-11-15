Erweiterte Funktionen



bet-at-home - Navigating challenges in 2022




15.11.22 14:10
Edison Investment Research

bet-at-home’s (BAH’s) interim results were consistent with the view in our May 2022 outlook note that 2022 would be a challenging year, as the group continues to navigate the regulatory landscape in its key markets. Full year guidance was lowered in June given legal and regulatory changes in Germany and Switzerland, and BAH exited the UK market in July following a licence review. Management continues to look forward to a potential new licence in the Netherlands, which would provide a new growth opportunity. Given the significant fall in BAH’s share price in the year to date, the group’s June 2022 net cash position (excluding client money) of €28.3m would represent 92% of its current market capitalisation.

