bet-at-home - FY22 GGR guidance raised

bet-at-home’s (BAH’s) Q322 profitability was helped by cost-saving initiatives, particularly lower personnel expenditure, which offset lower quarter-on-quarter betting volumes. After the Q322 update, management raised FY22 gross gaming revenue (GGR) guidance due to positive trading around the FIFA World Cup. Management has maintained FY22 EBITDA guidance, which includes ongoing uncertainty from the effect of risk provisions associated with former business activities, and the effect of increased marketing spend for the tournament.