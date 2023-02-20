Erweiterte Funktionen


abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust - So far so good




20.02.23 14:10
Edison Investment Research

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust (APEO) reported a robust 14.1% NAV total return (TR) in FY22 (ended September), as underlying portfolio valuations were up by 10.5% excluding the FX impact (with co-investments particularly strong) and a higher US$/£ rate. Earnings momentum remained high with LTM revenue and EBITDA across APEO’s top 50 holdings at 22.7% and 23.8% in FY22, respectively. This, together with solid exit activity (£210.2m distributions) at an average 20% uplift to carrying values two quarters prior, helped offset lower public valuation multiples.

Aktuell
Eilt: Sensationelle Übernahme neben Patriot Battery Metals
Neuer 441% Lithium Aktientip nach 46.109% mit Patriot Battery Metals ($PMET)

Victory Battery Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Eilt: Lithium Hot Stock unmittelbar vor bahnbrechenden News. Neuer 463% Lithium Aktientip nach 122.400% mit Lake Resources ($LKE)

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
21:26 , Aktiennews
Monument Mining Aktie: Viel fehlt nicht mehr!
21:26 , Aktiennews
Einhell Germany Aktie: Das darf sich kein An [...]
21:26 , Aktiennews
Snap Aktie: Mehr als nur gute Zahlen!
21:26 , Aktiennews
Ceridian HCM Aktie: Das ist Wahnsinn!
21:26 , Aktiennews
Neptune Digital Assets Aktie: Tut sie es scho [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...