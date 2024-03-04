Erweiterte Funktionen


abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust - Returns and buyback help narrow the discount




04.03.24 13:06
Edison Investment Research

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust (APEO) achieved a 5.4% NAV total return (TR) in FY23 (to end-September 2023) despite muted private equity (PE) deal activity and foreign exchange headwinds (its portfolio value was up 9.4% excluding fx). We believe that APEO’s expansion into direct investments since 2019 has shown promising results so far, with a rise in value by a strong 18.5% in FY23. APEO’s balance sheet remains solid with a coverage ratio of c 35% at end-January 2024, as net capital calls from its fund investments were offset by the partial exit of Action (at 100% of NAV). APEO recently launched a buyback programme, which was well received by the market (share price up c 10% since the announcement). Still, APEO trades at a 29% discount to NAV versus a 10-year average of 23%.

Aktuell
Krypto-Boom: Aus 10.000 EUR wurden mit Bitcoin ($BTC) 1,34 Mrd. EUR
Sensationelle Krypto-Übernahme - Diese Krypto-Aktie jetzt kaufen

Blockchaink2 Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Eilt: 100 mal wirksamer gegen Krebs - Großinvestoren unmittelbar vor Einstieg. Neuer 503% Biotech Hot Stock nach 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BNTX)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
16:34 , Gurupress
Aktienmarkt: Avid Bioservices Aktie im Fokus [...]
16:26 , Gurupress
Idexx Laboratories Aktie: Das dürfte in den nä [...]
16:25 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP/Supreme Court: Trump kann nicht v [...]
16:24 , Gurupress
Booking Aktie: Anleger sollten sich noch gedu [...]
16:22 , Gurupress
Siemens Aktie: Was kommt als nächstes?
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...