abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust - Coping well with the tough environment

03.07.23 14:08
Edison Investment Research

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust (APEO) posted a 12-month NAV total return (TR) to end-May 2023 of 7.0%, supported by continued strong portfolio earnings momentum (up 28.7% over the 12 months to end-March 2023 for APEO’s top 50 holdings). Muted global M&A volumes continue to weigh on private equity (PE) exit activity, with APEO’s capital calls in the calendar year to end-May 2023 (£74.0m) outpacing distributions (£54.1m). That said, APEO’s undrawn credit facility and cash of £243.4m at end-May 2023 provide it with decent near-term balance sheet headroom, as these cover 35% of APEO’s outstanding investment commitments (which should be drawn gradually in the coming years).

