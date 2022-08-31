abrdn Latin American Income Fund - Valuation providing attractive opportunities

abrdn Latin American Income Fund (ALAI) is managed by two well-resourced, experienced teams at abrdn (global emerging markets equities and emerging market debt) offering investors exposure to both equities and fixed income securities. Despite outpacing the performance of other markets in a volatile 2022 year to date, Latin America continues to look very inexpensive compared to other regions on both an absolute and relative basis, suggesting that political risks may already be being priced in. Central banks in the region have followed conventional monetary policies and some are nearing the end of their interest-rate tightening cycles in response to rising inflation, at a time when developed regions have just started to raise interest rates, which could lead to an improvement in investor sentiment towards Latin America.