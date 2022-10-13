YouGov - Revenue momentum remains strong

YouGov’s FY22 results (July year-end) show 20% underlying revenue growth, boosted to 31% by currency. Progress was good in all three segments, with a particularly encouraging performance in Custom Research, which is increasingly about connected data rather than one-off projects. FY23 is the last year of YouGov’s FYP3 strategic plan, with some elements of the ambitious built-in targets easier to achieve than others. A new FY24–26 plan is being drawn up, overseen by CEO Stephan Shakespeare, who transitions to the role of chair at end FY23. The share price performance has been affected by the market rotation out of high growth tech stocks.