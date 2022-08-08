YouGov - Cautiously optimistic for FY23

YouGov’s year-end trading update (to end-July) indicates results in line with management expectations, with underlying growth across all segments and a ‘modest’ step up in operating margin. Our FY22 forecasts are therefore unchanged, as are those for FY23. We now also publish our first thoughts on FY24, showing continuing progress on revenue and margin as the increased productisation drives efficiencies. YouGov’s share price performance year-to-date has been affected by the rotation away from and derating of higher-growth and tech stocks. Its valuation remains at the higher end of peers, reflecting its continued positive prospects.