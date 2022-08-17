Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "YOC":
 Aktien    


YOC - Improving margins as VIS.X performs




17.08.22 16:18
Edison Investment Research

YOC’s H122 results show the positive impact on margins from the growth in its proprietary VIS.X platform. On revenues up by 26% on H121, EBITDA margin has stepped up from 9.5% to 11.5%. FY22 guidance is unchanged, implying growth at a similar pace in H222 as achieved in H122, with an EBITDA margin of around 18% (all from mid-points of guided range). Unlike most of the global adtech sector, YOC’s shares have performed very well year to date as the strength of its offering, marrying mobile programmatic delivery with high-impact formats, has become better understood.

Aktuell
Heute massive Gewinne. Unmittelbar vor Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal
Diesen 375% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
16,65 € 17,20 € -0,55 € -3,20% 17.08./17:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005932735 593273 17,85 € 8,85 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		16,50 € -3,79%  15:22
Frankfurt 17,05 € +2,40%  08:00
Berlin 17,05 € +2,40%  08:03
München 17,05 € 0,00%  08:03
Xetra 16,65 € -3,20%  17:36
Stuttgart 16,05 € -5,87%  21:55
Düsseldorf 15,90 € -6,74%  21:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Achtung: Heute massiver Kurssprung. Sensationelle Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Diese 426% Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
421 YOC AG 10:18
1 Löschung 02.12.13
3 YOC -50% möglich Achtung! 19.04.12
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...