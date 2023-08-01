Erweiterte Funktionen
XP Power - Solid H123, outlook for FY23 maintained
01.08.23 07:28
Edison Investment Research
XP Power reported year-on-year revenue growth of 30% in H123 as it made good progress shipping from its elevated backlog. As expected, orders declined year-on-year, but the c £250m backlog still provides at least nine months’ revenue visibility. The company continues to invest for the longer term in Malaysia (manufacturing) and the United States (R&D). With no change to management’s full year expectations, we maintain our normalised operating profit forecasts for FY23 and FY24 and nudge up our interest cost forecast for FY23.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|27,00 $
|26,00 $
|1,00 $
|+3,85%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SG9999003735
|A0MQ1C
|29,50 $
|16,46 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|27,00 $
|+3,85%
|21.07.23
|Frankfurt
|22,60 €
|-3,42%
|08:13
|Stuttgart
|22,40 €
|-3,45%
|08:13
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.