XP Power - Q3 output picks up; demand remains strong




11.10.22 08:16
Edison Investment Research

Quarter-on-quarter revenue growth of 28% in Q322 confirmed that supply chain challenges have started to ease for XP. Despite the current uncertain economic environment, and reports of weaker consumer demand from some semiconductor companies, XP reported robust order intake and a book-to-bill of 1.27x for Q3, closing the quarter with a record order book. The discount to peers has widened, in our view reflecting uncertainty around demand and the Comet litigation case.

