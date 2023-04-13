Erweiterte Funktionen



XP Power - Maintaining FY23 outlook




13.04.23 07:44
Edison Investment Research

XP Power confirmed that trading in Q123 was in line with its expectations. As expected, order intake declined from the record level a year ago, reflecting an improving supply chain and softening end-market demand, particularly for semiconductor equipment and industrial technology. Revenue and profitability were higher than a year ago. The strong backlog provides good visibility for the remainder of the year and we expect it to gradually reduce as current year orders are shipped and customers revert to pre-pandemic ordering patterns. We maintain our forecasts.

Aktuell
550% Drone Hot Stock erhält 8 Mio. $ - Riesendeals voraus
nach 25.947% mit Raytheon ($RTX) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
23,525 $ 26,75 $ -3,225 $ -12,06% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SG9999003735 A0MQ1C 48,34 $ 16,46 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 21,20 € 0,00%  13.04.23
Stuttgart 20,20 € -0,98%  13.04.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 23,525 $ -12,06%  11.04.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
AR Hot Stock launcht SDK-Version für 44 Mrd. $ Markt Indoor-Navigation. Nach 3.900% mit NexTech AR ($NEXCF) und 6.307% mit Take-Two Interactive ($TTWO)

ARway Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...