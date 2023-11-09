Erweiterte Funktionen



XP Power - Fully funded for medium-term growth




09.11.23 08:14
Edison Investment Research

With weaker end demand than originally expected in Q323, XP Power’s trading update confirmed a lower outlook for FY23 operating profit and a consequent rise in net debt. To mitigate the risk of hitting debt covenants, the company has initiated a series of cost and cash saving measures, renegotiated its debt covenants and undertaken a fundraise. With revised debt covenants in place and reduced gearing, we believe XP is now well positioned for growth as end market conditions improve.

