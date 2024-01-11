Erweiterte Funktionen



XP Power - Expecting better market conditions in 2024




11.01.24 07:44
Edison Investment Research

XP Power closed FY23 with higher-than-expected revenue, benefiting from the delay to relocation of its California facility, which pulled shipments worth c £5m into Q423 and pushed c £12m capex into Q124. Q423 order intake was higher than we forecast, with upside from semiconductor equipment customers partially offset by weaker demand from healthcare and industrial customers. Timing issues and currency resulted in lower-than-expected gearing at end-FY23, although it is expected to rise in H124 before reducing again in H224. Management expects market conditions to improve through 2024, with results weighted to H2. We maintain our forecasts pending FY23 results in March.

