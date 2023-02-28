XP Power - Entering FY23 with positive momentum

XP Power (XP) battled through FY22 to meet strong customer demand despite numerous supply chain challenges. H2 performance was significantly better than H1 as supply chain pressures started to ease, and XP enters FY23 with a record £308m order book. The company is targeting 10% organic revenue growth across the cycle and a return to historic profitability levels; we expect XP to make progress towards these targets in FY23 and FY24 while reducing gearing.