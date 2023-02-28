Erweiterte Funktionen



XP Power - Entering FY23 with positive momentum




28.02.23 07:51
Edison Investment Research

XP Power (XP) battled through FY22 to meet strong customer demand despite numerous supply chain challenges. H2 performance was significantly better than H1 as supply chain pressures started to ease, and XP enters FY23 with a record £308m order book. The company is targeting 10% organic revenue growth across the cycle and a return to historic profitability levels; we expect XP to make progress towards these targets in FY23 and FY24 while reducing gearing.

Aktuell
Multiple Sklerose bald besiegt - Neuer 268% Biotech Hot Stock
Nach 31.205% mit Amgen ($AMG) und 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIB)

FSD Pharma Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
27,00 € 26,80 € 0,20 € +0,75% 28.02./11:55
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SG9999003735 A0MQ1C 51,50 € 16,30 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 27,00 € +0,75%  08:02
Nasdaq OTC Other 26,75 $ -1,73%  12.01.23
Stuttgart 25,20 € -4,55%  11:26
  = Realtime
Aktuell
200 Drohnen für Ukraine - Massives Kaufsignal - 327% Drone Hot Stock. Nach 1.455% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...