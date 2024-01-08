Worldwide Healthcare Trust - Scope for the trust to get back on track in 2024

Worldwide Healthcare Trust’s (WWH’s) co-managers, Sven Borho and Trevor Polischuk, at global healthcare specialist OrbiMed, are disappointed with WWH’s performance as, in recent years, the trust has faced both top-down and bottom-up headwinds. The managers remain confident that investors will return to focusing on positive healthcare industry fundamentals, which include high levels of innovation, accompanied by an elevated number of new product approvals and robust M&A activity ahead of an upcoming patent cliff. Borho and Polischuk continue to favour the prospects for emerging (smaller-cap) biotech rather than major pharma stocks, particularly as the biotech sector has experienced the longest and largest absolute and relative drawdown in its history.