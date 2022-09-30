Witan Investment Trust - Turning a corner

With inflation surging, interest rates rising, regional recessions looking imminent and the continued conflict in Ukraine, there is more uncertainty and potential variances of possible outcomes than investors have been accustomed to in recent years, which may suit Witan Investment Trust’s (WTAN) broadly diversified portfolio. In our March 2022 update we reviewed WTAN’s FY21 results and in this note we review the HY22 results, highlight some incremental portfolio changes and take a closer look at three of the external managers.