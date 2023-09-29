Witan Investment Trust - Set to benefit from growth and structural change

Witan Investment Trust (WTAN) employs a multi-manager approach to invest in global equities, including varied and interesting areas such as climate change mitigation, private equity and the life sciences. Some of WTAN’s holdings are unlisted and are thus otherwise unavailable to individual investors. WTAN CEO Andrew Bell and Investment Director James Hart are optimistic about global growth from 2024 onwards and they expect this to drive equity markets over the medium term. Sectors with exposure to renewable energy will receive further support from structural changes arising from the transition to net zero carbon emissions. They have configured WTAN’s portfolio in anticipation of the better times they foresee ahead, and there are early signs that the recent market upturn is already having a favourable impact on performance.