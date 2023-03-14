Wheaton Precious Metals - Setting the scene for FY24 and beyond

Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) released its Q422/FY22 financial results in the context of known production and sales volumes. As a result, financial results were very close to our prior expectations for both Q422 and FY22. The main (positive) variances were in depletion (US$3.3m) and ‘other’ income (US$1.9m), to result in net earnings that were US$5.0m better than our prior forecasts for both periods (equating to a positive percentage variance of 5.1% for the quarter and 1.0% for the full year).