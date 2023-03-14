Erweiterte Funktionen
Wheaton Precious Metals - Setting the scene for FY24 and beyond
14.03.23 14:46
Edison Investment Research
Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) released its Q422/FY22 financial results in the context of known production and sales volumes. As a result, financial results were very close to our prior expectations for both Q422 and FY22. The main (positive) variances were in depletion (US$3.3m) and ‘other’ income (US$1.9m), to result in net earnings that were US$5.0m better than our prior forecasts for both periods (equating to a positive percentage variance of 5.1% for the quarter and 1.0% for the full year).
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|43,90 $
|43,27 $
|0,63 $
|+1,46%
|14.03./21:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA9628791027
|A2DRBP
|51,90 $
|28,63 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|40,625 €
|+0,72%
|20:28
|Berlin
|40,415 €
|+6,62%
|08:02
|Hannover
|40,43 €
|+6,61%
|09:10
|Düsseldorf
|40,235 €
|+6,26%
|08:10
|Xetra
|40,80 €
|+2,93%
|17:35
|München
|40,63 €
|+2,10%
|15:01
|Stuttgart
|40,76 €
|+1,67%
|19:33
|NYSE
|43,90 $
|+1,46%
|21:10
|Nasdaq
|43,89 $
|+1,42%
|21:00
|AMEX
|43,80 $
|+1,15%
|20:53
|Frankfurt
|40,635 €
|+0,97%
|08:19
|Hamburg
|40,285 €
|-0,11%
|08:19
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|6
|Wheaton Precious Metals : tec.
|07.03.23
|140
|SILVER WHEATON - Ausbruc.
|25.04.21
|58
|WHEATON PRECIOUS METAL.
|24.04.21
|6
|Silber
|27.03.11