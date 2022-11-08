Erweiterte Funktionen

Wheaton Precious Metals - Results closely in line with prior expectations




08.11.22 08:34
Edison Investment Research

Wheaton Precious Metals produced 159,852 gold equivalent ounces (GEOs) in Q322, of which it sold 138,824 GEOs, representing a positive variance of 2.8% and a negative variance of 0.7% relative to our prior estimates, respectively. Its adjusted net earnings were US$1.4m, or 1.6%, above our prior forecast at US$93.9m and the fourth quarterly dividend for the year was maintained at US$0.15/share. In the wake of Q3 results we have revised our forecasts for Q422 and FY22 only very fractionally.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
34,01 € 34,155 € -0,145 € -0,42% 08.11./11:20
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA9628791027 A2DRBP 47,80 € 29,80 €
Werte im Artikel
34,01 minus
-0,42%
0,025 minus
-9,26%
