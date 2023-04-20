Wheaton Precious Metals - Refining forecasts

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Wheaton Precious Metals":

Wheaton’s (WPM’s) Q123 results are scheduled for 4 May. Ahead of their release, we have refined our forecasts to reflect, principally, a hiatus in mining the high-grade Pampacancha pit at Constancia, owing to regional road blockades (announced by Hudbay, on 30 March) and the suspension of production from the lower levels of the Stillwater West mine by Sibanye-Stillwater for around four weeks, following damage to shaft infrastructure during non-routine maintenance (announced on 13 March). We have also updated our estimates for actual cf forecast, precious metals prices.