Wheaton Precious Metals - Refining forecasts




20.04.23 08:48
Edison Investment Research

Wheaton’s (WPM’s) Q123 results are scheduled for 4 May. Ahead of their release, we have refined our forecasts to reflect, principally, a hiatus in mining the high-grade Pampacancha pit at Constancia, owing to regional road blockades (announced by Hudbay, on 30 March) and the suspension of production from the lower levels of the Stillwater West mine by Sibanye-Stillwater for around four weeks, following damage to shaft infrastructure during non-routine maintenance (announced on 13 March). We have also updated our estimates for actual cf forecast, precious metals prices.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
49,43 $ 49,18 $ 0,25 $ +0,51% 20.04./16:45
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA9628791027 A2DRBP 52,75 $ 28,63 $
Tradegate (RT) 		45,05 € +0,33%  16:44
AMEX 49,42 $ +0,62%  16:41
Nasdaq 49,44 $ +0,54%  16:44
NYSE 49,43 $ +0,51%  16:42
München 44,40 € +0,34%  08:03
Frankfurt 45,35 € +0,22%  16:07
Hannover 44,40 € -1,22%  08:18
Xetra 44,50 € -1,44%  15:26
Düsseldorf 44,35 € -1,77%  08:05
Hamburg 44,40 € -1,88%  08:18
Berlin 44,40 € -1,88%  08:03
Stuttgart 44,25 € -2,10%  11:26
