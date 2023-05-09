Wheaton Precious Metals - Q123 in line; looking to H2

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Wheaton Precious Metals":

Wheaton Precious Metals’ (WPM’s) net earnings for Q123 were US$2.6m (or 2.5%) better than our forecast. In general, production of precious metals was slightly higher than our expectations, but sales, costs and depletion were in line. Our forecasts for FY23 have therefore remained substantially unchanged. However, we note that the broader market appears to be reticent in incorporating higher precious metals prices into its earnings estimates.