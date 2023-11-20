Wheaton Precious Metals - Putting net cash to work

On 15 November, Wheaton Precious Metals acquired three streams from Ivanhoe’s Platreef project in South Africa, BMC Minerals’ Kudz Ze Kayah project in the Yukon and Dalradian’s Curraghinalt project in Northern Ireland. In summary, the streams allow for varying purchases of precious metals by Wheaton at varying prices and we calculate that the trio will add an initial c 26.3koz of gold equivalent ounces (GEOs) to WPM’s production profile from FY25, rising to c 35.4koz GEOs when all three are in production from FY27 (Edison assumption).