Wheaton Precious Metals - Putting WPM onto GMT
11.03.24 15:52
Edison Investment Research
On 20 February, Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) announced that it had produced 14,615oz (15.2%) and sold 18,618oz (19.3%) more gold than our prior expectations for Q423, and produced 326koz (7.8%) and sold 530koz (20.0%) more silver. As a result, ahead of Q423/FY23 results scheduled for 14 March, we have increased our EPS forecast for Q423 by 25.3%, to close to the top of the range of market expectations for both the quarter and the full year.
