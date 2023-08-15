Erweiterte Funktionen



Wheaton Precious Metals - Peerless




15.08.23 08:12
Edison Investment Research

Wheaton’s Q223 results exceeded our expectations. Production of gold equivalent ounces (GEOs) was 4.6% higher than our prior forecasts, while sales of GEOs were 6.9% higher, driving a positive variance in revenue of 6.6%, or US$16.4m. This was partially offset by costs but nevertheless resulted in a US$7.8m (or 5.4%) positive variance in earnings from operations that, to all intents and purposes, dropped through to the bottom line.

Aktuell
Kooperation für nächste klinische Studie - Biotech Hot Stock vor massivem Kursschub
262% Biotech Aktientip nach 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIB)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
40,25 € 40,65 € -0,40 € -0,98% 15.08./13:12
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA9628791027 A2DRBP 47,90 € 29,80 €
Werte im Artikel
0,0045 plus
+12,50%
40,25 minus
-0,98%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		40,25 € -0,98%  11:26
Xetra 40,75 € +0,87%  09:04
NYSE 44,27 $ 0,00%  01:00
Nasdaq 44,27 $ 0,00%  14.08.23
AMEX 44,29 $ 0,00%  14.08.23
München 40,75 € -0,73%  08:03
Stuttgart 40,25 € -0,86%  09:10
Düsseldorf 40,20 € -1,47%  12:31
Hamburg 40,35 € -1,71%  08:19
Berlin 40,35 € -1,71%  08:03
Hannover 40,25 € -1,95%  09:12
Frankfurt 40,25 € -2,07%  11:13
  = Realtime
Aktuell
KI senkt Kriminalität um 45% - Börsenstar startet diesen KI Aktientip. 400% AI Hot Stock nach 1.855% mit Palo Alto Networks ($PANW)

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
7 Wheaton Precious Metals : tec. 12.04.23
140 SILVER WHEATON - Ausbruc. 25.04.21
58 WHEATON PRECIOUS METAL. 24.04.21
6 Silber 27.03.11
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...