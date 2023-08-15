Wheaton Precious Metals - Peerless

Erweiterte Funktionen
15.08.23 08:12
Edison Investment Research
Wheaton’s Q223 results exceeded our expectations. Production of gold equivalent ounces (GEOs) was 4.6% higher than our prior forecasts, while sales of GEOs were 6.9% higher, driving a positive variance in revenue of 6.6%, or US$16.4m. This was partially offset by costs but nevertheless resulted in a US$7.8m (or 5.4%) positive variance in earnings from operations that, to all intents and purposes, dropped through to the bottom line.
