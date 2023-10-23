Wheaton Precious Metals - Honing Q323 numbers

Erweiterte Funktionen
Wheaton Precious Metals’ (WPM’s) Q323 results are scheduled for 9 November. This note adjusts our forecasts – principally for Q3 – for metals prices ( 0.3% simple average for the quarter since our last note), Penasquito (returning to production from mid October, rather than end August), a new life of mine production profile at Constancia (in the aftermath of a site visit in late September) and production at Salobo, Sudbury and Voisey’s Bay (in the aftermath of Vale’s production and sales report on 17 October). We have also re-phased capital payments for Salobo III from FY23 to FY24 and FY25.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|43,01 $
|43,13 $
|-0,12 $
|-0,28%
|23.10./16:38
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA9628791027
|A2DRBP
|52,75 $
|30,35 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|40,30 €
|-1,10%
|16:06
|Frankfurt
|40,65 €
|+0,62%
|15:15
|Hannover
|40,65 €
|+0,62%
|08:13
|Berlin
|40,45 €
|+0,12%
|08:03
|Nasdaq
|43,04 $
|-0,23%
|16:38
|AMEX
|43,05 $
|-0,23%
|16:32
|Stuttgart
|40,70 €
|-0,25%
|10:05
|NYSE
|43,01 $
|-0,28%
|16:38
|Düsseldorf
|40,55 €
|-0,61%
|16:31
|München
|40,25 €
|-1,23%
|15:55
|Hamburg
|40,45 €
|-1,70%
|08:00
|Xetra
|40,00 €
|-3,61%
|15:42
