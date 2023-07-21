Wheaton Precious Metals - Honing Q223 forecasts

Ahead of Wheaton Precious Metals’ (WPM’s) Q223 results, scheduled for 10 August, we have honed our forecasts to reflect, principally (1) Newmont’s suspension of mining at Penasquito since 8 June, (2) updated metals prices, (3) estimated production from Salobo in the light of Vale’s Q223 production and sales report (released on 18 July) and (4) the closure of the Minto mine on 13 May. As a result, we have reduced our Q223 basic EPS forecast by 5 US cents per share to 28 cents per share and our FY23 adjusted basic EPS by 8 cents per share (or 6.1%) to 124 cents per share.