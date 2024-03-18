Wheaton Precious Metals - Celebrating the Ides of March

Wheaton’s (WPM’s) Q4/FY23 results were released after the market close on 14 March, within the context of known metals sales and almost known production. Even so, net earnings were US$2.9m (or 1.8%) better than our prior forecast for the quarter, largely as a result of achieved metals prices that were higher than average market prices. Otherwise, the quarter was characterised by accelerated levels of investment into underlying mineral streams and the announcement of a new, progressive dividend policy.