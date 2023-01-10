WANdisco - Starting 2023 with $6.6m telecom IoT win

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "WANDISCO PLC":

WANdisco started 2023 on a strong note, announcing a $6.6m data-migration contract with a global telecom service provider. This is the third telecom provider to choose WANdisco for data migration, highlighting how it is becoming a ‘go-to’ supplier for large-scale Internet of Things (IoT) deployment. It is encouraging to see a deal this early in the year; historically, deal flow has been strongly weighted to the second half. This win supports our estimates, particularly revenues, given the up-front recognition of this deal, and our conservative assumptions on the rate of data consumption/revenue recognition of commit to consume (CtC) deals.