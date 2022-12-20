Erweiterte Funktionen

WANdisco - Record $31m win with a global telco




20.12.22 14:40
Edison Investment Research

WANdisco continued its run of large contract wins with the announcement of a record $31m commit-to-consume (CtC) agreement with a tier 1 global telco supplier. This win highlights the product/market fit and potential of the Internet of Things (IoT) use case, where applications require continuous movement of large amounts of data. We raise our FY22e and FY23e bookings and ending remaining performance obligations (RPO) as WANdisco’s momentum is encouraging. Until we have more visibility on the rate of data consumption, we leave our revenue estimates unchanged, although these recent wins provide potential for significant upgrades.

 
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
11,00 $ 9,775 $ 1,225 $ +12,53% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
JE00B6Y3DV84 A1JY9Y 11,00 $ 2,77 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 10,50 € +26,51%  16:47
Berlin 10,40 € +13,66%  20:34
Nasdaq OTC Other 11,00 $ +12,53%  19:22
Stuttgart 8,95 € +1,70%  08:04
