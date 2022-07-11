Erweiterte Funktionen
WANdisco - Reaching a key inflection point
11.07.22 07:30
Edison Investment Research
WANdisco’s (WAND’s) H122 trading update reflects the strong momentum seen in its recent multi-million-dollar contract wins. Its two primary key performance indicators (KPIs), bookings and ending remaining performance obligations (RPO), were both up more than seven times. Furthermore, the scalability of its commit-to-consume model was demonstrated as existing customers signed multiple follow-on contracts. Evidence continues to build that WAND is successfully executing its growth strategy and reaching a key inflection point. If this trend continues, it could justify multiple expansion and a share price recovery. We update our FY22 forecasts and introduce FY23 estimates, where we expect revenue to double to $25m from $12m in FY22.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,44 €
|3,52 €
|-0,08 €
|-2,27%
|11.07./13:26
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|JE00B6Y3DV84
|A1JY9Y
|4,92 €
|2,54 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Berlin
|3,56 €
|+2,30%
|13:00
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|3,70 $
|0,00%
|06.07.22
|Stuttgart
|3,40 €
|-1,73%
|08:02
|Frankfurt
|3,44 €
|-2,27%
|09:10
= Realtime
