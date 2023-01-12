Erweiterte Funktionen

WANdisco - Multiple IoT deployment wins lead to upgrade




12.01.23 08:30
Edison Investment Research

WANdisco’s (WAND’s) FY22 trading update confirms that both momentum and the pipeline remain exceptionally strong, with bookings of $127m (up by 967% y-o-y, Edison $116m) and revenues of at least $24m (+230% y-o-y, Edison $19.0m). We raise our FY23 bookings and revenue estimates by 8.3% and 7.1% respectively. The fact that WAND’s pipeline remains at record levels, even after the conversion of recent deals, indicates that deal flow momentum is likely to sustain the risk to estimates on the upside.

 
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
10,10 € 10,20 € -0,10 € -0,98% 12.01./13:42
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
JE00B6Y3DV84 A1JY9Y 10,70 € 2,50 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 10,40 € 0,00%  13:00
Frankfurt 10,20 € -0,97%  08:19
Stuttgart 10,10 € -0,98%  11:28
Nasdaq OTC Other 11,26 $ -1,66%  11.01.23
