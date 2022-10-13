Erweiterte Funktionen
WANdisco - Momentum in IoT drives bookings upgrade
13.10.22 15:41
Edison Investment Research
WANdisco (WAND) has reported record bookings of $34m in Q322 and $61.2m YTD (up 1,649% y-o-y and ahead of our FY forecast of $60m), driven by several large contract wins with repeat customers and across multiple use cases. The company’s cash balance strengthened to about $26.3m, reflecting the strong bookings and that a number of contracts had 50% up-front cash payments. The statement confirms management expects to show more progress in client wins and consumption. We raise our FY22 bookings and ending RPO estimates to $70m and $67m, but wait to make P&L and balance sheet changes until we have more information on the rate of consumption. Nevertheless, we see continued upside potential at all KPI levels.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,35 $
|5,44 $
|-0,09 $
|-1,65%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|JE00B6Y3DV84
|A1JY9Y
|5,90 $
|2,77 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Berlin
|5,40 €
|+1,89%
|18:25
|Frankfurt
|5,50 €
|+1,85%
|09:08
|Stuttgart
|5,20 €
|0,00%
|16:54
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|5,35 $
|-1,65%
|17:28
= Realtime
Aktuell
