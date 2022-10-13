WANdisco - Momentum in IoT drives bookings upgrade

WANdisco (WAND) has reported record bookings of $34m in Q322 and $61.2m YTD (up 1,649% y-o-y and ahead of our FY forecast of $60m), driven by several large contract wins with repeat customers and across multiple use cases. The company’s cash balance strengthened to about $26.3m, reflecting the strong bookings and that a number of contracts had 50% up-front cash payments. The statement confirms management expects to show more progress in client wins and consumption. We raise our FY22 bookings and ending RPO estimates to $70m and $67m, but wait to make P&L and balance sheet changes until we have more information on the rate of consumption. Nevertheless, we see continued upside potential at all KPI levels.