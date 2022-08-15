VolitionRx - Unravelling the web of NETs in sepsis

Erweiterte Funktionen



VolitionRx is a clinical diagnostics company with a different perspective on immunoassay technology for the detection and monitoring of severe diseases in both humans and companion animals. Unlike sequential organ failure assessment (SOFA), which requires multiple physiological measurements, VolitionRx’s proprietary Nu.Q neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs) immunoassay technology takes a more direct route in a largely stale and fragmented market. This ability to rapidly diagnose and monitor patients supports numerous clinical use cases across specialties and most immediately addresses sepsis, which has a c 25% mortality rate. VolitionRx aims to leverage its CE marking and demonstrate further proof of concept (PoC) in both preclinical and clinical settings to increase commercial activities in Europe in H222 and generate further clinical evidence to help support the application for FDA breakthrough device designation (BDD).

