VolitionRx - Snaring sepsis, with early NETs detection

VolitionRx continues to make headway in growing a body of clinical evidence to build Nu.Q® NETs as a potential breakthrough tool in sepsis. These efforts, coupled with its CE mark in Europe, are a strong foundation in rapid and simplified sepsis detection that seeks to address the limitations and complexities of the current standard of care. Sepsis (immune-system triggered organ dysfunction) has a worrisome prevalence, affecting c 50 million per year with a mortality rate of c 20–25%, exceeding the combination of many leading cancers. Further, every hour of delayed treatment increases the chances of mortality of this preventable condition by c 8%. In this note we recap VolitionRx’s recent clinical updates, as we look forward to near-term improvements in early sepsis detection.