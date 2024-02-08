Erweiterte Funktionen
VolitionRx - Snaring sepsis, with early NETs detection
08.02.24 08:14
Edison Investment Research
VolitionRx continues to make headway in growing a body of clinical evidence to build Nu.Q® NETs as a potential breakthrough tool in sepsis. These efforts, coupled with its CE mark in Europe, are a strong foundation in rapid and simplified sepsis detection that seeks to address the limitations and complexities of the current standard of care. Sepsis (immune-system triggered organ dysfunction) has a worrisome prevalence, affecting c 50 million per year with a mortality rate of c 20–25%, exceeding the combination of many leading cancers. Further, every hour of delayed treatment increases the chances of mortality of this preventable condition by c 8%. In this note we recap VolitionRx’s recent clinical updates, as we look forward to near-term improvements in early sepsis detection.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,19 $
|1,19 $
|- $
|0,00%
|07.02./22:15
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9286611077
|A12B6K
|2,24 $
|0,55 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
