Erweiterte Funktionen
VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund - Continues to outperform its benchmark
22.11.23 15:20
Edison Investment Research
VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (VOF) posted a one-year NAV TR in US dollars to end-October 2023 of 13.1%, versus 2.8% for the VN Index, as a result of the rebound from last year’s market trough. VOF’s NAV TR since end-2022 of 9.1% was driven by financials and materials investments. Given the improving outlook for real estate and several of VOF’s portfolio companies in the sector, VOF reversed US$26.8m of the US$52.9m in write-downs recognised in the December 2022 interim report. VOF continues to pay out 1% of opening NAV in dividends, with the next payment due in December at US$0.07 per share, implying an annualised dividend yield of 2.4% based on the last closing share price.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,16 €
|5,29 €
|-0,13 €
|-2,46%
|22.11./18:14
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GG00BYXVT888
|A1428J
|5,53 €
|4,65 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|5,16 €
|-2,46%
|21.11.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|5,82 $
|+6,40%
|20.11.23
|Berlin
|5,27 €
|+0,76%
|17:40
|Stuttgart
|5,26 €
|+0,57%
|11:35
|Düsseldorf
|5,22 €
|+0,38%
|16:30
|München
|5,31 €
|-0,75%
|08:05
|Frankfurt
|5,11 €
|-0,97%
|08:20
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.