VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund - A specialist investor in the frontier market
01.08.23 09:36
Edison Investment Research
VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund’s (VOF’s) sterling net asset value (NAV) per share decreased by 8.8% over the year ending June 2023 in total return (TR) terms, outperforming the Vietnam VN Index and its direct peers in a tough environment. The Vietnamese economy recently experienced headwinds from a liquidity crunch in the real estate industry, which represents roughly a fifth of Vietnam’s equity market capitalisation and a fourth of VOF’s NAV, as well as from slowing exports. That said, the downside protections embedded in many of VOF's investments provide the fund with a certain cushion against these real estate sector challenges. VOF’s shares trade at a 14% discount to NAV (broadly in line with the long-term average) and offer a 2.6% dividend yield.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,988 $
|6,04 $
|-0,052 $
|-0,86%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GG00BYXVT888
|A1428J
|6,07 $
|4,46 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|5,36 €
|-2,72%
|28.07.23
|Frankfurt
|5,50 €
|+4,76%
|12:29
|München
|5,50 €
|+2,42%
|08:13
|Stuttgart
|5,44 €
|+2,26%
|08:13
|Düsseldorf
|5,46 €
|+0,74%
|12:30
|Berlin
|5,55 €
|+0,73%
|14:50
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|5,988 $
|-0,86%
|27.07.23
= Realtime
