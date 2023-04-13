Erweiterte Funktionen



Vietnam Enterprise Investments - Mind the gap – it may close soon




13.04.23 08:38
Edison Investment Research

Vietnam Enterprise Investments (VEIL) is the UK’s largest and oldest listed Vietnamese equities closed-end fund. Despite Vietnam’s bright economic outlook, Vietnamese equities were hit hard in 2022 by a toxic mix of unwelcome domestic and global developments, creating a disconnect between Vietnam’s favourable economic fundamentals and equity valuations. VEIL underperformed over this period due to its quality growth bias, as investors fled to defensive sectors, but the fund has consistently achieved its objectives of capital growth and outperformance on a rolling three-year basis and over the longer term. VEIL’s managers are confident 2023 will be a better year, both for the market and for the trust. They expect government initiatives to be effective in addressing domestic market issues, while the State Bank of Vietnam’s recent rate cuts and easing guidance should sooth investors’ rate hike jitters. If the managers are correct, the gap between Vietnam’s growth prospects and low equity valuations should begin to close, and VEIL’s performance should recover accordingly.

Aktuell
550% Drone Hot Stock erhält 8 Mio. $ - Riesendeals voraus
nach 25.947% mit Raytheon ($RTX) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
6,25 € 6,50 € -0,25 € -3,85% 13.04./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
KYG9361H1092 757618 9,15 € 5,60 €
Werte im Artikel
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
6,25 minus
-3,85%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Hamburg 6,25 € 0,00%  13.04.23
Stuttgart 6,20 € -1,59%  13.04.23
Frankfurt 6,25 € -3,85%  13.04.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
AR Hot Stock launcht SDK-Version für 44 Mrd. $ Markt Indoor-Navigation. Nach 3.900% mit NexTech AR ($NEXCF) und 6.307% mit Take-Two Interactive ($TTWO)

ARway Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...