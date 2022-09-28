Vietnam Enterprise Investments - Access to Vietnam’s dynamic growth, at a discount

Vietnam Enterprise Investments (VEIL) is the largest and oldest Vietnamese equities closed-end fund listed on the London Stock Exchange. The fund is positioned to capitalise on Vietnam’s very positive long-term growth prospects. Its long track record of outperformance of both its benchmark and its peers attests to the effectiveness of its stock selection process. Manager Dien Vu and his colleagues are confident in their ability to continue identifying those companies best placed to benefit from Vietnam’s vibrant growth story, and they see the recent market pull-back as an opportunity for investors to gain exposure to this market at particularly attractive levels.