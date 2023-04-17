Erweiterte Funktionen


Vection Technologies - Rapid H2 growth de-risks ambitious FY23 target




17.04.23 08:36
Edison Investment Research

Vection Technologies reported a 60% uplift in its total contract value (TCV) to A$16m from the TCV metric announced at the half year, driven by new contract wins, upsells from existing clients and recognising delayed contracts from Q223. Delivering rapid contract growth in H223 instils further confidence in management’s FY23 revenue guidance of A$24–26m for its IntegratedXR technology stack, reflected in the 9% rise in share price following the announcement. As illustrated by our previous note, promising pilot projects, including a potential A$30m tender in the defence sector, should bolster the company’s growth trajectory. A proven track record of converting c 100% of TCV into revenue by year-end further de-risks the group’s FY23 growth target and our forecasts, which are unchanged.

Aktuell
AR Hot Stock launcht SDK-Version für 44 Mrd. $ Markt Indoor-Navigation
Nach 3.900% mit NexTech AR ($NEXCF) und 6.307% mit Take-Two Interactive ($TTWO)

ARway Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Saudi-Arabiens des Lithiums entdeckt - Neuer 417% Lithium Hot Stock nach 4.860% mit Albemarle ($ALB) und 9.280% mit E3 Lithium ($ETL)

Indigo Exploration Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
15:05 , Gurupress
Uranium Energy-Aktie: Kursziel und Prognose
15:01 , dpa-AFX
EQS-News: Semodu AG: SEMODU AG gibt er [...]
15:00 , dpa-AFX
EQS-News: Geschäftszahlen der KST Beteiligu [...]
15:00 , boerse.de
Ballard-Power-Aktie: Kommt der Turnaround?
14:57 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Italienische Küstenwache bringt run [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...