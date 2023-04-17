Vection Technologies - Rapid H2 growth de-risks ambitious FY23 target

Vection Technologies reported a 60% uplift in its total contract value (TCV) to A$16m from the TCV metric announced at the half year, driven by new contract wins, upsells from existing clients and recognising delayed contracts from Q223. Delivering rapid contract growth in H223 instils further confidence in management’s FY23 revenue guidance of A$24–26m for its IntegratedXR technology stack, reflected in the 9% rise in share price following the announcement. As illustrated by our previous note, promising pilot projects, including a potential A$30m tender in the defence sector, should bolster the company’s growth trajectory. A proven track record of converting c 100% of TCV into revenue by year-end further de-risks the group’s FY23 growth target and our forecasts, which are unchanged.