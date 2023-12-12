Erweiterte Funktionen


Vection Technologies - Established strategy to drive scalable growth




12.12.23 08:30
Edison Investment Research

Vection Technologies’ Q124 and AGM update shows continued top-line momentum driven by an established partner strategy. Now embedded with leading players across diverse verticals, management sees an opportunity to convert low-margin, one-off transactions into large, multi-year contracts in FY24. Expanding use cases and commercialisation is driving rapid market growth, underpinning secular tailwinds. To bolster its outlook, the company introduced several efficiency measures in the period, which it expects to enhance margins and cash flows more visibly in H2.

Aktuell
Eilt: 22 Staaten verdreifachen Kernenergie - Uranpreis explodiert 352%
Neuer 212% Uran Hot Stock nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 3.133% mit Cameco ($CCJ)

Basin Uranium Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Eilt: Technologischer Durchbruch für Elektroauto-Batterien - 10 mal höhere Kapazität. Neuer Lithium Hot Stock nach 64.131% mit Applied Materials ($AMAT)

Li-Metal Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
12:53 , Gurupress
Fresenius SE Aktie: Was bedeutet das für de [...]
12:53 , Aktiennews
CHW Acquisition Aktie: Mehr als nur gute Za [...]
12:53 , Aktiennews
Catcha Investment Aktie: Ruhe bewahren!
12:53 , Aktiennews
Cogeco Communications Aktie: Was wird das [...]
12:53 , Aktiennews
Interessante Signale bei CGN Power!
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...