Erweiterte Funktionen


Vection Technologies - Delivering on ambitious targets




16.08.23 08:58
Edison Investment Research

Vection Technologies reported rapid contract growth in its Q423 update, driven by upsells, new contract wins and progress with its potential A$30m defence tender. The ability to integrate AI software, like ChatGPT, and Apple’s entry into the market underpins the rising commercial value of extended reality software. This is translating into increased demand across a range of verticals, where management is aiming to solidify its market position through M&A, alongside developments to its IntegratedXR product suite. Higher investment could impact FY23 profitability but the group’s plan to build operating leverage should support FY24 margins.

Aktuell
Börsenstar senkt Kriminalität um 45% mit Künstlicher Intelligenz
346% AI Hot Stock nach 6.765% mit Check Point Software ($CHKP)

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Sensationelle Krebsheilung - Neue klinische Studie startet. 245% Biotech Hot Stock nach 10.996% mit Pfizer ($PFE)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
14:45 , Aktiennews
IT Competence Aktie: Was geht denn hier ab?
14:45 , Aktiennews
Masco Aktie: So kann man sich irren!
14:45 , Aktiennews
T2 Biosystems Aktie: Risiko oder Gewinnchan [...]
14:45 , Aktiennews
HP Aktie: Kann das wirklich sein?
14:45 , Aktiennews
Carl Data Solutions Aktie: Das macht sprachlo [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...