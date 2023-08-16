Vection Technologies - Delivering on ambitious targets

Vection Technologies reported rapid contract growth in its Q423 update, driven by upsells, new contract wins and progress with its potential A$30m defence tender. The ability to integrate AI software, like ChatGPT, and Apple’s entry into the market underpins the rising commercial value of extended reality software. This is translating into increased demand across a range of verticals, where management is aiming to solidify its market position through M&A, alongside developments to its IntegratedXR product suite. Higher investment could impact FY23 profitability but the group’s plan to build operating leverage should support FY24 margins.