Vection Technologies - Bringing the unimaginable into digital reality

27.03.23 16:50
Edison Investment Research

While commercial delays have affected Vection Technologies’ H123 financial performance, lead indicators are encouraging, underpinning management’s reiterated guidance of FY23 IntegratedXR revenue growth of 45% y-o-y using the midpoint of its A$24–26m range. According to the company, the majority of these commercial delays have now been resolved, supporting the 50% q o q uplift in total contract value (TCV) in Q3 (to 22 March). Also in Q3, the company started several pilot projects, most notably a A$1m pilot in the defence sector that could extend to a A$30m tender, where a portion of this could be delivered before year-end if it wins the tender.

