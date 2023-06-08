Erweiterte Funktionen


Vection Technologies - Apple and AI integrations plus latest acquisition




08.06.23 09:26
Edison Investment Research

Vection Technologies (VR1) recently announced that its ChatGPT-powered mixed reality solution, 3D Frame, will now be available on Apple’s macOS. The release further highlights the interoperability of VR1’s technology with global powerhouses in the virtual (VR) and augmented (AR) reality space, positioning it well to capitalise on the latest breakthrough advancements, such as Apple’s Vision Pro AR headset. 3D Frame’s cross-platform compatibility with Windows and macOS should ensure wider availability across devices and reaffirms VR1’s position as a major player in the field. Management also announced the proposed acquisition of Invrsion, which it expects to be immediately earnings accretive and brings with it a portfolio of tier 1 customers, including Walgreens, Coca-Cola and Diageo.

