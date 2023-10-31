Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Technicolor":
 Aktien    


Vantiva - Market demand remains weak




31.10.23 16:28
Edison Investment Research

Vantiva’s Q3 update describes markets that are still suffering from poor levels of demand from the group’s main customers, the telecoms and cable operators, who are holding high levels of inventory. Q323 revenues were 34% constant currency (cc) down on prior year. Management is maintaining guidance on EBITDA and EBITA for FY23 (which our model matches), but we have reduced our revenue estimates to reflect the sluggish backdrop. The proposed acquisition of CommScope Home Networks should transform the combined group’s market positioning ahead of the potential rebound in demand prompted by technological improvements. The deal is expected to complete end Q423/early Q124. A new €85m bridging loan is buffering the working capital requirement in the meantime.

Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock erhält 200 Mio. AUD von Regierung
Lithium Aktientip entdeckt 27,7 Mio. to Lithium - 5.079 mal mehr als Börsenwert

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,1134 € 0,1222 € -0,0088 € -7,20% 31.10./19:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FR0013505062 A2P2HK 0,78 € 0,11 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
München 0,1624 € -2,29%  08:03
Berlin 0,1356 € -3,14%  08:08
Stuttgart 0,12 € -5,96%  16:06
Frankfurt 0,13 € -6,88%  11:26
Düsseldorf 0,1134 € -7,20%  19:31
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahmen von 624 Mio. $ und 2,2 Mrd. $ - Neuer 426% Biotech Aktientip nach 10.996% mit Pfizer ($PFE) und 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BNTX)

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
2 Technicolor: creativity with tech. 23.05.21
6 ..hat dieses Unternehmen Zukun. 19.10.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...