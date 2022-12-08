Vantiva - First clear look at standalone enterprise

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Technicolor":

Vantiva’s deleveraging exercise and partial spin-off of Technicolor Creative Studios (TCS) have put it on a more stable financial footing from both an income and balance sheet perspective. Its two divisions, Connected Home and Supply Chain Services (SCS), have leadership positions in their respective markets, with blue-chip client rosters. Adjacent diversification opportunities are being developed and should underpin medium-term prospects. Vantiva’s Q322 revenue growth was 27% at constant currency, as robust demand for Connected Home’s broadband equipment coincided with improving componentry supply. Management has confirmed FY22 guidance and reasserted its confidence in meeting FY23 expectations, and we now publish forecasts for Vantiva on a standalone basis.