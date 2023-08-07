Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Technicolor":
 Aktien    


Vantiva - FY23 guidance maintained post difficult H1




07.08.23 16:58
Edison Investment Research

Vantiva has been operating in difficult markets for both its segments in its first half. At Connected Home (78% group H123 revenue), the customer base is holding high inventory levels against caution in their own underlying end markets, suppressing demand. At Supply Chain Services (SCS), DVD demand has been poorer than expected, dropping away before the benefits of the diversification programme have fully kicked in. Prospects, particularly at Connected Home where broadband equipment is the key driver, are better for H2 and management has maintained full year guidance. Our modelling has been reined in to match.

Aktuell
Börsenstar setzt nach 20 Mrd. $ Sensationsdeal jetzt auf diese Aktie
339% Security Software Aktientip nach 788% mit Crowdstrike ($CRWD) und 5.252% mit Fortinet ($FTNT)

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,1938 € 0,1832 € 0,0106 € +5,79% 07.08./19:33
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FR0013505062 A2P2HK 3,38 € 0,18 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,1938 € +5,79%  01.08.23
Düsseldorf 0,188 € +3,52%  12:30
Stuttgart 0,1828 € 0,00%  14:30
München 0,1896 € -2,57%  08:16
Frankfurt 0,1812 € -3,00%  08:20
Berlin 0,1814 € -3,10%  08:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Hautkrebs vollständig geheilt durch diesen Biotech Aktientip - Massives Kaufsignal. 209% Biotech Hot Stock nach 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIG)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
2 Technicolor: creativity with tech. 23.05.21
6 ..hat dieses Unternehmen Zukun. 19.10.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...